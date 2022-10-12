Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Interview | Vicky Kaushal | Phone Bhoot | FUN Game

In a fun conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter open up on on their upcoming horror-comedy - Phone Bhoot, their first impressions of each other, share hilarious moments from the set, while Katrina Kaif also opens up on life after marriage with Vicky Kaushal, and the trio play the SUPER ENTERTAINING game - ‘Guess these spooky movies by their one line plot’.