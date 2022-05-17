Katrina Kaif sings "Happy Birthday" as Vicky Kaushal cuts his cake; Watch the viral video
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Vicky's birthday in New York. The Raazi actor is celebrating his birthday with close friends from college. The couple is currently on a trip to New York and has been treating fans with pictures and videos.
