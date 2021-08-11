Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia: Secret to their flawless skin is out, and it’s ICE

Bollywood celebs divulge their skincare routine once in a while. Well, there’s one ingredient that remains constant in that beauty regime, and that is ice. Our B-Town beauties swear by dunking your face in ice water. The benefits of doing this old-school exercise help burn fat and reduce redness. It also tightens the skin and helps fight wrinkles. Ice plays an integral part of Sonnalli Seygall, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha’s skincare routine.