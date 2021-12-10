Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's families return to Mumbai; Rani Mukerji celebrates daughter Adira's birthday. Isabelle Kaif along with mother and other siblings touched down Mumbai after VicKat's grand wedding. Sunny Kaushal was spotted with rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh. Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal greeted the media at the airport. Adira Chopra's birthday party was attended by Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi and other star kids.