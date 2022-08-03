Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral!

Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral! This throwback video of Katrina practicing with a choreographer before her performance shows that she is a perfectionist. There is no surprise that she is known as one of the best dancers of Bollywood.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 03, 2022 05:13 PM IST  |  41.3K

Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral! This throwback video of Katrina practising with a choreographer before her performance shows that she is a perfectionist. There is no surprise that she is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood.