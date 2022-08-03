Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral!
Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral! This throwback video of Katrina practicing with a choreographer before her performance shows that she is a perfectionist. There is no surprise that she is known as one of the best dancers of Bollywood.
Katrina Kaif's dance practice is going viral! This throwback video of Katrina practising with a choreographer before her performance shows that she is a perfectionist. There is no surprise that she is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood.