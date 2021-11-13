Open In App
PINKVILLA
Khushi Kapoor's teary goodbye
Khushi Kapoor’s teary goodbye
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
15.2K
Khushi Kapoor’s teary goodbye. Friends are the family we choose and in this throwback video of Khushi Kapoor leaving India for New York, she wept and bid goodbye to her friends. Take a look.
Events
Khushi Kapoor
