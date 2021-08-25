Khushi Kapoor steps on dog poop; Sister Janhvi Kapoor shares the reason WHY. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's pet Panda enjoys a huge fan base just like the celebrities. Recently when Khushi stepped out with Panda for an evening walk, paparazzi started chasing them for pictures. As a result, Panda got really scared. Now Janhvi Kapoor shared what actually happened that day on the recent episode of the show Social Media Star with Janice. Janhvi explained how their pet got constipated and Khushi would take him on long walks to relax him. The day their pet got anxious, paparazzi asked for his name and instead of pronoucing it as Panda they called him Kanda. Even Khushi Kapoor got so anxious that she started walking quickly and stepped on dog poop.