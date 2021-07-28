Kiara Advani BLUSHES as paps shouts ‘nice jodi’ after she strikes a pose with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra

The duo is creating quite a buzz in town these days. Sid and Kiara who is rumoured to be dating will be seen together on screen for the first time in their upcoming movie. While Kiara looked lovely in a pink outfit, Sidharth sported a cool off duty style. Karan Johar was spotted in his usual dapper avatar. Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar radiated in a peach summer wear as she stepped out for some work commitment. Nimrat Kaur gave a brief yet stunning appearance after a long while as we spotted her in the city.

