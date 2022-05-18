Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan seek blessings from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release. Kiara and Kartik are currently busy promoting their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Tabu. The film is a sequel to the hit 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was helmed by Priyadarshan, and was also a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil. Yesterday the actors visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara prior to the release of their film to seek blessings for their new project. Take a look at this video to know more.