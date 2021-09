Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani get papped. In today's list of papped celebs, we have some of your favourites. While Kartik Aryan was clicked outside Mehboob studio, Disha was spotted outside a clinic. Parineeti and Kiara made an appearance at the airport. By the way, who do you think makes the most stylish appearance at the airports? Let us know in the comments section.