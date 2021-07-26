Kiara Advani with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra & filmmaker Karan Johar snapped at the airport

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah will see its trailer launch in a few hours from now. The rumoured couple was snapped in the wee hours of Sunday morning at Mumbai's private airport. The Kargil war drama is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. As the trailer of the film releases today, seems like the team is all geared up to make this one special. As bright as ever, Karan Johar dazzled in a poppy yellow attire. Kiara Advani sported a tee that read, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More.’ Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in a leather jacket and Army print trousers.