Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra join friends Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif for a movie screening. Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra has always been the talk of the town. Though the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their fancy exotic holidays and dinner dates in the city have often added spark to the rumours. The Kabir Singh actress has been spotted visiting the actor’s residence multiple times. Yesterday, the two were spotted at the screening of Vicky's upcoming movie. Have a look.