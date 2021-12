Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra spotted together at the airport; Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda get papped. Looks like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are not afraid to flaunt their relationship anymore as they left to spend the New Year together. We also spotted Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput and Mouni Roy in the city.