Kiara are you okay? Kartik Aaryan is a true gentleman; Watch this video till the end. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan arrived for the trailer launch of the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where they had to ride a bike. Being a true gentleman that he is, Kartik Aaryan made sure the bike was stopped a bit far from the cameras and asked Kiara if she is okay to get down as she wore a mini red dress with a blazer. Watch this video to know more.