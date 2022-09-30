> “Kili bhai nachenge” Internet sensation Kili Paul grooves with Ranveer Singh
“Kili bhai nachenge” Internet sensation Kili Paul grooves with Ranveer Singh. Actor Ranveer Singh made a dhamakedar entry at the Meta Creator event. An initiative by Meta, the day is dedicated to celebrating different content creators and the diverse content they have to share with the world. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing all your hard work and years of struggle being recognised.