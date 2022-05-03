King Khan greets his fans in a special way!
After three long years, Shah Rukh Khan makes Eid extremely special for his fans. The actor appeared on Mannat's balcony to greet his thousands of fans. He also greeted his fans with his signature poses in front of the megastar's huge audience.
King Khan greets his fans in a special way! Shah Rukh Khan has made Eid 2022 extremely special for his fans. After three long years, the actor appeared on Mannat’s balcony to greet his thousands of fans on the special occasion. He also greeted his fans with his signature poses.