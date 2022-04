King Khan returns to Mumbai after a Pathaan shoot Harnaaz Sandhu grabs eyeballs. On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport in style. King Khan greeted the paps and then headed home. The Zero actor was spotted in casual attire, a hat, and sunglasses, and we're sure that fans cannot keep their calm. Whereas, Harnaaz Sandhu returned to Mumbai and looked gorgeous in her airport attire.