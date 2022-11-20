Kiran Rao’s sweet gesture towards Aamir’s mom is winning the internet! On Friday, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira got engaged with her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. But what has got the attention of the netizens is the sweet gesture by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao. On seeing Aamir’s mother Zeenat on a wheelchair, Kiran Rao stopped and helped her reach the venue. The moment got captured on camera and is already winning hearts. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.