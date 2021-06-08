Kirron Kher, battling cancer, makes an appearance in son Sikander Kher's LATEST video

The actress-politician even expressed gratitude for all her fans and well-wishers. Watch the video.
Actress-politician Kirron Kher is currently undergoing cancer treatment. She has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The video is from Sikandar Kher's recent Instagram live session with his followers. In which he gave a glimpse of his parents - Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher. She looked frail but happy in the video. She also had her arm in a sling. The video then features a funny yet sweet exchange of remarks between the mother and son as Kirron Kher can be heard asking Sikander Kher to get married. You will be 41 in a few months," the 68-year-old actress said.

