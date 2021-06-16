Kirron Kher, battling cancer, thanks fans for the birthday wishes; WATCH

The actor-politician turned 69 on 14th June and celebrated her birthday at home with her family. She is currently being treated for cancer. Kirron shared video messages that her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher posted on Instagram. In the videos, the actress expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their wishes. With folded hands, Kirron says, “I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and prayers.” The veteran actress had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer earlier this year.