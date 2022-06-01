KK's wife Jyoti & son Nakul arrive in Mumbai for the late singer's last journey

KK's wife Jyoti & son Nakul arrive in Mumbai for the late singer's last journey. On 31st May, 2022 India lost a national treasure. Singer KK's demise was a shock we are still not able to recover from. The singer's family just reached Mumbai for the funeral which will be held tomorrow morning. Watch video.