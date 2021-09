Nikki Tamboli was spotted in a cream colour flared dress in the city post shoot. The actress first shared sweet wishes for her dear friend Rahul Vaidya on his birthday. Then, she was asked about the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi. As she left for her home, someone from the paparazzi screamed "Nora Fatehi wala" to which Nikki gave a surprised reaction. Take a look at this video.