Kriti Sanon and Prabhas head to Ayodhya whereas Kartik Aaryan returns to the city. Ahead of Adipurush's teaser launch, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Along with the teaser, the first official poster of the film will also be released today on the Sarayu River Bank in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he arrived back to the city.