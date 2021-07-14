Kriti Sanon in a HOT PINK mini dress knows how to keep GLOOMY rainy blues at bay

On the other hand, Sister Nupur Sanon goes the complete opposite in a beige Anarkali suit. Watch!
Mumbai 9 Views 0 comments

The Bollywood actress knows exactly what to wear on a dark rainy day. She headed to a meeting in the city all dolled up in an eye-popping ensemble. The Bollywood actress brightened our day as she came out to pose for the shutterbugs. The tall beauty chose a hot pink bodycon mini dress that featured long sleeves. Her colourful strap heels demanded their own attention. On the other hand, Nupur Sanon was seen in a beige anarkali. The jute sling with mirror work and the ‘jhumkas’ added more to her traditional look. Cricket legend’s son Arjun Tendulkar looked handsome in casuals. The actor was snapped while coming out of a café in the city. Janhvi Kapoor headed out to a restaurant to grab a quick bite. Mouni Roy brushes off some Tuesday blues with a kickass workout.

