"Kuch negative mat spread karo" Alia Bhatt reacts to #Boycott culture; Ayan Mukerji & Ranbir Kapoor react to Brahmastra's Ujjain temple incident. Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share their different views on audience reacting to movies releasing in theatres. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji expresses disappointment on Ujjain Temple incident.