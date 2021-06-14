Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya’s internet-breaking reels are all about impeccable dance moves & expressions

Mumbai 92 Views 0 comments

The popular face on TV, Shraddha Arya has become a household name owing to her stint in the enthralling Hindi soap opera Kundali Bhagya. The star has amassed a huge fan following on social media as well. She took to her Instagram account to share a few of her reels entertaining her fans. Shraddha Arya grooved to Neha Kakkar’s song in one of her latest posts. In another video, she roped in her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. Watch all the reels in the video right here.

