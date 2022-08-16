"Kya bolu? Hum do humare do" Gurmeet Choudhary & Karan Singh Grover react to their pregnancy announcements. On Tuesday morning two couples, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced they are expecting their second baby just 4 months after welcoming their first child while Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a lovely post about embracing parenthood for the first time. Now we have this exclusive video of the two fathers reacting to the 'Good News' at their homes.