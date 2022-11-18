“Kya hera pheri hui hai" Is Suniel Shetty upset with Kartik Aaryan’s entry in Hera Pheri 3?

“Kya hera pheri hui hai 'Hera Pheri' mein mujhe pata hi nahi!” Is Suniel Shetty upset with Kartik Aaryan’s entry in Hera Pheri 3? Days after Akshay Kumar confirmed that he would no longer be a part of the Hera Pheri 3, Suniel Shetty expressed his sadness about it. In a recent interview, Suniel revealed that he is not sure what exactly happened between Akshay and the producers, but he would talk to the producers to sort it out. Watch this video for more information.