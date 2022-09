“Kya kar raha hai tu?” Hrithik Roshan gets disappointed because of a fan at Brahmastra screening. Many celebs attended the screening of Brahmastra, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan with his kids, etc. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Watch why the actors were annoyed during the screening.