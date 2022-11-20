‘Kya, Kya Problem Kya Hai’ - Shehnaaz Gill lashes out at guard for pushing her fans

‘Kya, Kya Problem Kya Hai’ - Shehnaaz Gill lashes out at guards for pushing her fans. The queen of hearts Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Dubai for an event. However, things got out of control when a huge crowd of fans gathered around her for selfies. Seeing her bodyguards pushing her fans away, Shehnaaz lost her cool and shouted at the guards to behave properly. There is a reason why Sana is one of the most loved celebs across the country and this video is proof!