"Laal Singh Chaddha ka toothpaste?Actors aged 60 want actresses aged 20-30 years for romance" Vivek Agnihotri's tweets and comments on boycott culture. Vivek Agnihotri recently made some comments at an event about the boycott culture and Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He also blamed one actor who is responsible for the downfall of Bollywood as per him in his tweets.