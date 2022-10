Last day of Navratri Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Pink coloured desi looks are here for your outfit inspiration. As we celebrate the 9th day of Navratri where we worship Maa Siddhidatri and wear the colour pink, here are some traditional looks sported by our favourite actresses which you can use as style inspiration for your Durga Puja look.