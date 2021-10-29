Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on Shah Rukh Khan, “I don’t think he ate properly or even slept”
Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on Shah Rukh Khan, “I don’t think he ate properly or even slept”. In an exclusive interview with NDTV Ex-AG of India, Mukul Rohatgi who was also the lawyer representing Aryan Khan shared the condition of Shah Rukh Khan since last three-four days” He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him,"