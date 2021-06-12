Legendary actor Dilip Kumar gets discharged from hospital, wife Saira Banu interacts with media

The weekend starts on a happy note after the veteran actor gets discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness earlier this week. The love of his life, Saira Banu, who stuck to him through every thick and thorn, was seen by his side throughout as the actor was carried inside an ambulance on a stretcher. Saira Banu in her media interaction expressed her gratitude to all the fans across the globe for all their love and support.