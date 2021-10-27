Liam Payne, Jack Dylan Grazer on Ron's Gone Wrong, embarrassing One Direction haircuts, prom stories

Imagine robots as your best friends?! Ron's Gone Wrong, which features a tremendous voice cast including Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski, envisions such a scenario with an animated touch. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Jack, along with Liam Payne, who sings Ron's Gone Wrong's cheerful theme song, Sunshine (and even voices a few of the B-bots!), get candid about their movie, who brings sunshine vibes to their lives and awkward teen years. Liam even has a special message for Indian Directioners while recounting an embarrassing yet hilarious One Direction story.