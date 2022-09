"Life doesn’t have the same plan..."! Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgaal declares his breakup with Miesha Iyer. Ieshaan has recently confirmed her breakup with Miesha on social media. Their love story was no less than a fairytale for their fans. They met inside the house, fell in love during their stint, and always stood by each other. Fans called them as "Mieshaan," and they were seen going stronger day by day. To the disappointment of the fans, Ieshaan shared that he has parted ways with Miesha.