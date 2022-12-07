> Like Father, Like Son - Sanjay Dutt is a doting image of his father Sunil Dutt!
Like Father, Like Son - Sanjay Dutt is a doting image of his father Sunil Dutt!
Like Father, Like Son - Sanjay Dutt is a doting image of his father Sunil Dutt!
by
Ritka
|
Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:09 PM IST |
28.5K
Like Father, Like Son - Sanjay Dutt is a doting image of his father Sunil Dutt!
Like Father, Like Son - Sanjay Dutt is a doting image of his father Sunil Dutt! Recently Baba was spotted at an event when a photographer approached him for some urgent money. Sanjay’s sweet gesture has reminded fans of his father Sunil Dutt. Watch this video for more information.