Published on Nov 17, 2022 06:54 PM IST |
Like Mother, Like Daughter: Aaradhya Bachchan is a spitting image of her mother Aishwarya. Not only has she inherited her mother’s good looks, but also her humbleness and kindness towards others, her love and devotion towards Indian culture. There is a reason why Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most loved star kids today. Watch this video and you’ll know what we mean!