Long distance Karwa Chauth! Here's how Shraddha Arya and Ankita Lokhande Jain celebrated their special day. The actresses who are also great friends in real life shared videos and pictures from their first Karwa Chauth celebrations. While Ankita threw a Karwa Chauth bash at her place with her husband, Shraddha did a long-distance Karwa Chauth with her husband’s picture since he was on duty.