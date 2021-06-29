A look back at the ROYAL Pataudi wedding of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with long-time beau Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The wedding which took place at their Khar residence was attended by brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Saba Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore. Soha Ali Khan made a beautiful bride in an orange and cream Sabyasachi lehenga. While Soha hails from the illustrious Pataudi family, Kunal Kemmu comes from a Kashmiri Pandit family. Their differing backgrounds did not come into their marriage at any point. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. Watch the video.