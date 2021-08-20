Looks like Tara Sutaria in a regal white Anarkali is going to break into ‘Masakali’

The stunning actress dared to wear a spotless white traditional wear during the Mumbai rains. White sling, jootis, oxidised silver jhumkas and mask rounded her serene look. Shraddha Kapoor was a total fashionable college-goer in a black crop top, oversized shirt and beige lower. The actress was snapped at director Luv Ranjan’s office today. Tamannaah Bhatia gave an effortlessly chic feel in a white crop top paired with dark blue 3/4th denims. Soon to be mommy Neha Dhupia was seen running errands donning the comfiest maternity wear. Many more celebs ahead in the video, watch!