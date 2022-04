Luka Chuppi! Shah Rukh Khan HIDES again!

SRK's fans have been puzzled over the actor's recent outings. Fans noticed how he was forced to pose in front of the cameras during an Iftaar party. Not only that, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri hide their faces with a big black umbrella while leaving Mumbai's private airport.

SRK's fans have been puzzled over the actor's recent outings. Fans noticed how he was forced to pose in front of the cameras during an Iftaar party. Not only that, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri hide their faces with a big black umbrella while leaving Mumbai's private airport.