Maa Baap Bigg Boss 16! How parents of Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia changed history. Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly one of the most watched reality shows in the country. The new twist of the show is how parents of several contestants have been making public statements on behalf of the contestants inside the show.