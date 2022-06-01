"Maalik se pehle goli mujhse nikal kar jayegi!" Meet the man who has protected Salman Khan for 27 years. Salman Khan's personal security has been beefed up following Lawrence Bishnoi being named as prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's case. As per reports a senior police official told Hindustan Times, "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan." Today take a look at this video of Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera, the man who is incharge of the superstar's safety since 27 years now.