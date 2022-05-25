"Ma'am it's okay come" Shweta Tiwari's dance with Sourabh Raaj Jain goes viral; Watch their sweet response. Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved TV stars in the country, the actress' social media never fails to make headlines whenever she shares new pictures or videos about her personal life. Recently, while promoting her new song 'Jado Main Tere Kol Si' along with Sourabh Raaj Jain, fans requested her to do a dance with the actor. Although Shweta was hesitant at first, she obliged fans. Watch their video here.