In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul open up on their upcoming show - The Fame Game, importance of fame in their lives and the fear of losing it. Sanjay and Madhuri also open up on their reunion after Raja, the actress on her future production plans, and Sanjay on his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut. The trio also play a fun game - Who’s Most Likely To? Check it out.