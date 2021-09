Madhuri's floral saree steals hearts; Varun Dhawan asks fan to wear mask. Other papped at the airport. Madhuri Dixit's sartorial choice is winning all the likes on Instagram. Airport was star-studded with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Mira Kapoor, Prince Narula, Karishma Tanna, and Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish. Watch the video to know more.