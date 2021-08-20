Madhurima Tuli is a true social media star! THIS is what her Instagram posts are all about

Madhurima is widely known for her roles of Tanushree Mehta in Kumkum Bhagya and Princess Chandrakanta Singh in the serial Chandrakanta. She has participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss alongside ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. While her controversies with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant is known to all, the TV actress is trying to move past that. The actress is busy carving a place in the fashionista squad and her Instagram grid is proof of it. Madhurima never shies away from hopping onto a trend with confidence. Check out the video to know more!