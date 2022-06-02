Mahesh Babu & Adivi Sesh discuss Major, SS Rajamouli, Telugu cinema, Goodachari 2, HIT 2 & more

Ahead of Major's release, Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh get into an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla. Mahesh Babu discusses the idea of focus screening and insists that Telugu Film Industry was unaffected by the pandemic. The superstar also opened up about his next with SS Rajamouli and shared his thoughts on the concept of sequel. Adivi Sesh on the other hand spoke about his passion for this Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Biopic and confessed how Goodachari is actually a tribute to Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna Garu.

