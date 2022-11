Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passes away 2 months after his mother Indira Devi. Prayers and condolences for superstar Mahesh Babu and his family who lost Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna today. Mahesh Babu lost his older brother Ramesh Babu earlier this year, then in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. We send love and prayers to Mahesh Babu and his family during this difficult time.